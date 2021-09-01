VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) Shares Up 0.3%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.75 and last traded at $66.68. Approximately 39,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 57,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.47.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.37.

