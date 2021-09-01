VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the July 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average is $43.26. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $46.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSDA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 21,502 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter.

