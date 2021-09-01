Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,421 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $22,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,334,003,000 after buying an additional 1,811,101 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Lear by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after purchasing an additional 196,768 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $33,692,000. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Lear by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 209,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after purchasing an additional 153,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,795,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,496,000 after buying an additional 70,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

Lear stock opened at $159.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.