Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 288,209 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,069,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288,209 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $21,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $177,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMBI. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

