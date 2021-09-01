Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,307 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,307 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $23,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 427.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $133,394.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $1,069,206.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,385,884.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,688. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PIPR shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $142.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.31. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $66.83 and a 12 month high of $146.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.55.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 10.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

