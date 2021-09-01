Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $20,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AZZ by 2,880.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AZZ by 1,623.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZZ alerts:

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $60,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.52. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.69 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.