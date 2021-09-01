Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $22,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,503,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $392,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $149.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.82. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.87.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

NXST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

