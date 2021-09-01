Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 743,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraton were worth $23,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kraton by 204.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65,185 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 4.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the first quarter worth $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 11.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the first quarter worth $428,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KRA opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. Kraton Co. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. Research analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

