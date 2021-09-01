Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 197,339 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,339 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Portland General Electric worth $24,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 9.7% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 269.2% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 189,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 138,511 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 16.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,589.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 341,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In other news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $251,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $75,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POR. Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

NYSE:POR opened at $51.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $51.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.