VIBE Price Hits $0.0246 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 39.6% against the dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and $13,413.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VIBE

VIBE is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

