Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) were up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.35. Approximately 4,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 352,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.39 million and a P/E ratio of 0.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

