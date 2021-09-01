Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 90.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,062 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,865 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,419,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,123.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,053 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,418 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTX stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.85. The stock had a trading volume of 30,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $283.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

