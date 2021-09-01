Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.25.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,374. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $283.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

