Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Receives $40.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

VERI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Veritone alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERI. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Veritone during the first quarter worth about $10,509,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veritone by 56.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 288,272 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Veritone by 28.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 248,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Veritone by 353.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 236,653 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritone by 216,877.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 164,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 285,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,486. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57. The company has a market cap of $696.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 3.21. Veritone has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. Research analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.