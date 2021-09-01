VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Short Interest Down 17.6% in August

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,000,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the July 29th total of 29,130,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. VEON has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). VEON had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. On average, research analysts expect that VEON will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEON. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,621,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,836 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,677 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 30.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 652,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 150,484 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 589.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,110,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 197.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 207,359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 137,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

VEON has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.14.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

