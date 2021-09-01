VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Short Interest Down 17.6% in August

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,000,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the July 29th total of 29,130,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
NASDAQ:VEON opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. VEON has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). VEON had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. On average, research analysts expect that VEON will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.
VEON has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.14.
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.