Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average is $67.56. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

