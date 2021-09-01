Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period.

Shares of RNP stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $27.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

