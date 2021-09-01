Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 538,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PML opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The company invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.