Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $81,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 300.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,727.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $2,637,527.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 826,183 shares of company stock valued at $101,448,378 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NTLA stock opened at $160.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.44. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

