Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,326 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,270 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 25,141 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,506 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BTU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Peabody Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

