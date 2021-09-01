Vanilla Network Price Tops $19.76 on Top Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $13.07 million and $63,058.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $19.76 or 0.00041676 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00063052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00135853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00161793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.43 or 0.07331879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,490.95 or 1.00159581 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.66 or 0.01009515 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 807,722 coins and its circulating supply is 661,207 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

