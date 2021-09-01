Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,563,000 after buying an additional 68,570 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,946,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,844,000 after buying an additional 34,522 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,880,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,828,000 after buying an additional 110,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $149.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $123.34 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.11.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

