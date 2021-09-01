Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of BNDW opened at $80.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average is $80.15. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $82.26.

