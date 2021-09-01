Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $233.29

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $233.29 and last traded at $233.12, with a volume of 5222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.73.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after buying an additional 1,384,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after buying an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,007,000 after buying an additional 342,914 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

