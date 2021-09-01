Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:BND)

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ BND opened at $86.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.56% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,652,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

