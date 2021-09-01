Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average is $53.50. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $54.49.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

