Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $95.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,815,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.40% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $647,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

