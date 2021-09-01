Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 26.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,906,172. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.79.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

