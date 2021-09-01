Vaneck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD) to Issue $0.04 Interim Dividend

Vaneck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vaneck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaneck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.