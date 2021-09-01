Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Short Interest Update

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the July 29th total of 242,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE VMI traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.34. 899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,164. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.96. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $117.36 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,955,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,500,000 after purchasing an additional 33,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,929,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,599,000 after purchasing an additional 149,318 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 329.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,558,000 after purchasing an additional 791,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 18.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 676,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

