Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 3,822 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 56.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RZG. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 264.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of RZG stock opened at $166.06 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.11 and a 1 year high of $175.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.83.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

