Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $882,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,253,000 after buying an additional 297,713 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 108,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 31,872 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 124,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.29. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

