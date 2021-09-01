Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $645,000 Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.71.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $38,652.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $325,145.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 147,301 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,025 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.35.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

