Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,668 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $126.01 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.03 and a fifty-two week high of $126.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.