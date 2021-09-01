Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 1,628 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $103.72 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $72.68 and a 52 week high of $104.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.91.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.