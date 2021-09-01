Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 2,746 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,026,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,178,000 after acquiring an additional 187,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,415,000 after buying an additional 196,361 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,907,000 after buying an additional 467,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,070,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,050,000 after buying an additional 114,896 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,668,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after buying an additional 795,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSW shares. TheStreet cut OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 469.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.