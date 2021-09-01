UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $633.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will report sales of $633.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for UWM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $573.10 million and the highest is $745.12 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UWMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UWM by 103.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,072 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter worth approximately $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 48.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 653,934 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 316.1% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 793,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter worth approximately $6,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UWM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. 20,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,623,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. UWM has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

