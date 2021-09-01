US Bancorp DE Sells 5,720 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $15,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day moving average of $77.80. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

