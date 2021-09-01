US Bancorp DE Sells 11,463 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,463 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Corteva were worth $11,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

