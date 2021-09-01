US Bancorp DE Has $17.38 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 357,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,588 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $17,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 102.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average is $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

