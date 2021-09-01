US Bancorp DE Has $13.48 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 23.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $13,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

IWY opened at $162.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.06. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $114.40 and a 12-month high of $162.93.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

