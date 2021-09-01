uPlexa (UPX) Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last Week

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. uPlexa has a market cap of $656,740.85 and $1,074.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, uPlexa has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 72.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

