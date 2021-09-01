UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Burney Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.57.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $417.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,033,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,067. The company has a 50 day moving average of $413.44 and a 200 day moving average of $392.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $393.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.