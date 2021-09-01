United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Short Interest Up 21.3% in August

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the July 29th total of 3,010,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of UAMY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,473. The company has a market capitalization of $101.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.56.

Separately, TheStreet raised United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 51.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 1,397,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 2,484.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,923,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 34,176 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 1,240.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 298,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

