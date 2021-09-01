United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Short Interest Up 21.3% in August

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the July 29th total of 3,010,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of UAMY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,473. The company has a market capitalization of $101.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.56.
Separately, TheStreet raised United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.
About United States Antimony
United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.
