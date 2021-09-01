United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives $204.01 Average Target Price from Brokerages

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.01.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $171.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.63 and a one year high of $219.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Amundi acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,006,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,409,000 after buying an additional 1,710,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

