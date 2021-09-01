United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.76

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 251891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. On average, analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

