United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.76

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 251891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on UMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.
United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
