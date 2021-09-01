United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. United Community Banks reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares in the company, valued at $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in United Community Banks by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in United Community Banks by 296.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 195,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 146,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in United Community Banks by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

