United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

United Bankshares has raised its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,136 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of United Bankshares worth $20,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

