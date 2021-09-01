Uniper (ETR:UN01) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.54

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €34.54 ($40.64) and last traded at €33.63 ($39.56), with a volume of 674168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €34.20 ($40.24).

Several research firms have commented on UN01. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on Uniper in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €30.83 ($36.26).

Get Uniper alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.