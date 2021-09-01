UniFirst Co. (UNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

UniFirst has raised its dividend by 566.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. UniFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UniFirst to earn $7.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Shares of UNF opened at $229.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $160.70 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.03.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at $636,755.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UniFirst stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of UniFirst worth $12,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

